SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Gov. JB Pritzker signed a bill into law Thursday to help schools properly address childhood trauma with trained teachers, administrators and staff. Pritzker, sponsors, and advocates hope the plan will create supportive learning environments for all students.
Approximately 40% of children in Illinois have experienced at least one adverse childhood experience. At least 10% of youth across the state have gone through three or more adverse experiences, but Black and Hispanic children are impacted at a much higher rate.
"As a governor and as a father, it's my mission to make sure that Illinois is the best state in the nation to raise a family," Pritzker said. "But it should also be the best state in the nation to be a kid."
The Illinois State Board of Education will be required to develop a Children's Adversity Index to measure community childhood trauma exposure for kids three to 18 years old by May 31, 2025. Some schools already provide mental health resources and address trauma, but sponsors said those solutions aren't systemic because they are driven by local leaders.
"We are committed to fostering a safe and inclusive environment for all students regardless of their background, identity, or their abilities," said Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford (D-Maywood).
Teacher institutes will be required to provide instruction of trauma-informed practices. A professional educator license review committee will also be created to recommend changes to the licensure and renewal requirements for K-12 teachers to demonstrate proficiency in adverse childhood experiences, trauma, and restorative justice.
"Children can't function if they're hungry. They cannot function if they're hurting from losing their relative, their brother," said Rep. Carol Ammons (D-Urbana). "They can't function if they don't have a house over their heads. And certainly, they cannot function if there's domestic violence in their presence."
The law also calls for the statewide school report card to include the number of counselors, social workers, nurses, and psychologists in each school. Every component of the legislation is a recommendation from the state's Whole Child Task Force created in 2021. The task force will reconvene by March 2027 to review progress made on these recommendations and submit a new report to lawmakers later that year.
Advance Illinois Executive Director Robin Steans thanked Lightford, Ammons, and other members of the Legislative Black Caucus for leading the effort to lay the foundation for Illinois to become a national leader in addressing student needs.
"We recognize that the pressures and challenges faced by our young learners can be overwhelming," Lightford said. "By providing comprehensive mental health services and support, we can equip them with the resilience and coping skills needed to navigate life's ups and downs successfully."
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.