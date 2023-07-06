SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois will soon require water bottle filling stations inside most public buildings.
The change will only apply to any new public buildings with an occupancy of over 100 people and properties that are 5,000 square feet or larger.
State law currently requires water fountains in public buildings. Although, Democratic lawmakers and advocates said their plan could encourage more people to use personal reusable water bottles instead of adding plastic to landfills.
"It's an initiative of the Illinois Environmental Council," said Rep. Jenn Ladisch Douglas (D-Elmhurst). "It's supported by the Sierra Club, the Illinois Public Health Institute, the American Heart Association, and numerous members of this body."
The legislation passed out of the House on a 85-23 vote on May 9. It received unanimous support in the Senate on March 31.
The new law takes effect on January 1. However, the Illinois Department of Public Health must file rules to properly implement this change to the Illinois Plumbing License Law by July 1, 2026.
