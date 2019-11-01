(WAND) - Representative Luis Arroyo resigned Friday morning, just hours before a House committee was holding a hearing to talk about removing him from office.
Arroyo was arrested on a federal bribery charge. He appeared in U.S. District Court in Chicago on Monday. Prosecutors said they caught the Chicago Democrat on tape offering to pay a bribe to a state senator in exchange for support on a gaming bill.
Arroyo has denied the allegations.
Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan released a statement saying action needs to be taken to avoid situations like this in the future. “Representative Arroyo’s resignation shouldn’t distract from the fact that the allegations contained in this criminal complaint go beyond anything that could be considered a lapse of judgment or minor indiscretion. These allegations are beyond extraordinary, which is why it called for the creation of the Special Investigative Committee and possible disciplinary action, " said Madigan.
Arroyo could spend 10 years in prison, if convicted.