SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Since the 2020 election, more than a dozen states enacted controversial voting laws. Critics says it is voter suppression, but Illinoisan legislators came up with a bill that would make polling locations more accessible.
Research shows there more than a dozen bills from Illinois that some would say restricts voting access. It scrutinizes voter ID, absentee voting and polling places. As of Thursday, each bill has not gone far.
Illinois HB 4, however, would require school districts e-learning only on days when schools are used as polling locations. State Sen. David Koehler and State Rep. Sue Scherer co-sponsored the bill.
"We will see an increase in ADA compliance by moving more polling places into schools and will save local taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars by using resources we already have available to us," Koehler said.
The bill is not set in stone and there is no telling if Gov. JB Pritzker will sign HB 4.
District 61 schools are not used as polling places. Champaign Unit 4's Mellon Center has been used in previous elections. The League of Women Voters, Springfield, said District 186 used schools in the past.
