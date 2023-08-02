SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — A new Illinois law will allow people to take up to two weeks of unpaid leave if a loved one is killed by any type of violence.
Advocates told lawmakers this spring that survivors should never fear losing their job while mourning.
The law states that people can take bereavement to make arrangements following the death of a family or household member, attend a funeral or celebration of life, and grieve the loss of their loved one.
Workers will be entitled to 10 days of unpaid leave that must be used within 60 days of a death caused by violence.
"Oftentimes, we find ourselves in cycles of trauma trying to land on our feet," said domestic violence survivor Yolanda Carter. "The cycle of trauma is the foundation of much of our violence and instability we've seen firsthand."
Sen. Elgie Sims (D-Chicago) said he knows survivors internalize their pain and keep fighting for change. He stressed that everyone should have time to deal with grief and pain following tragedy.
A separate law will improve access to rehabilitation services for people in the criminal justice system. The plan will give program credits to incarcerated people participating in life skills courses, re-entry planning, or behavioral modification programs.
"Communities most harmed by violence need support to heal and recover," said Aditi Singh, the Illinois director for the Alliance for Safety and Justice. "Passing public safety reforms that prioritize healing and redemption will improve safety for everyone."
Both laws take effect on January 1.
