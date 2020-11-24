ILLINOIS (WAND) - The 2020 Illinois Made Holiday Gift Guide features one business each from Springfield and Monticello.
Enjoy Illinois put together a list of what it defined as "one-of-a-kind" local Illinois businesses that offer online shopping opportunities. The idea is to allow for people to buy from these places safely from home before visiting in person when it is safe.
The included central Illinois businesses are Pease's Fine Candy in Springfield and Prairie Fire Glass in Monticello. The Springfield business is a fifth-generation chocolate shop, while the Monticello store crafts glass-blown pieces such as holiday ornaments and bowls.
Click here for the full list, or here for more local Illinois products on the Enjoy Illinois' "Illinois Made" web page.
