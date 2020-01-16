Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Cloudy. Snow likely this afternoon. High 31F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

A mix of wintry precipitation this evening. Then periods of rain expected overnight. Low 29F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%.