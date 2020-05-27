SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The National Association of Theatre Owners of Illinois has proposed a way to safely reopen movie theaters across the state.
They said their proposal would allow theaters to open more quickly than what is currently outlined under Governor JB Pritzker's Restore Illinois plan.
It takes several weeks for studios to deploy marketing and other assests ahead of a film's release. So, they this will determine whether studios release new films this summer.
They said preventing films from opening this summer will create a ripple effect in the film industry that will impact jobs and tax revenues for years to come.
Under Pritzker's Restore Illinois plan, movie theaters cannot reopen until Phase 4. That means the earliest theaters could open in some regions would be June 26. The plan also sets a limit of 50 people per auditorium.
An alternative plan proposed by theater owners calls for limiting auditorium attendance to 50 percent capacity (the same standard set for restaurants and bars).
New safety measures outlined in the proposal include:
- Requiring employees to undergo training before returning to work on enhanced cleaning procedures, personal health and wellness, use of face masks and gloves, and maintaining social distancing
- Taking employee temperatures before reporting to work for each shift
- Mandating that cloth masks be worn at all times and disposable gloves be worn during customer interactions
- Maintaining a minimum of six-foot distance between viewing parties, using empty seats and rows as necessary
- Placing six-foot spacing markings in areas where guests may have to queue and assigning staff to ensure social distancing is respected
- Encouraging customers to purchase tickets online to decrease contact opportunities
Currently, only drive-in theaters are allowed to be open with social distancing restrictions in place.
