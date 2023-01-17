(WAND) - Illinois produced the most soybeans out of any state in the country in 2022.
The Illinois Soybean Association announced that, after a slow start to the planting season, followed by a hot and dry summer, the National Agricultural Statistics Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates Illinois soybean farmers raised 677.25 million bushels on 10.75 million harvested acres with an average yield of 63 bushels per acre.
“I’m proud to be able to congratulate my 43,000 colleagues across the state on this announcement,” said Steve Pitstick, a Maple Park farmer and Chairman of ISA. “Illinois soybean farmers have gotten really good at making the best of whatever growing challenges confront them, making smart management decisions, and maximizing production opportunities, and 2022 was no different. We have proven once again that we know how to roll up our sleeves and put the sweat equity into producing a high-quality product and raising a record-breaking crop.”
“ISA remains committed to helping farmers improve return on investment (ROI) by providing tools such as sharing the latest innovations, technology, and research that boosts profitability,” said Pitstick. “We are proud to provide year-round, actionable agronomic advice and insights that focus on improving soybean productivity and quality.”
