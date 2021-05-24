DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Central Illinoisans have a chance to catch up on paying their rent.
That's only if the pandemic played a factor in being behind. Millions of dollars are pumped into the emergency relief programs for struggling renters and homeowners. Landlords can take advantage of this, too.
The American Rescue Plan Act allocated $800 million toward Illinois relief programs. Andrew Timms, the president of the Illinois Rental Property Owners Association, said paying back rent is a hovering problem across the state.
"Relief from the federal government that's coming through the state of Illinois is wonderful and it's going to really make a difference in a lot of lives," Timms said.
To combat back rent woes, the Illinois Rental Payment Program is designed to help Illinoisans who are struggling to pay rent because of the pandemic. The state can cut a check of up to $25,000. Illinoisans can seek assistance for up to 15 months.
For a household to be eligible, one has to prove they've lost income and they are at risk of not having a place to stay. Central Illinoisans are asked to provide documents that showcase its past due on rent. An eviction notice is applicable. Finally, one's household income has to be under 80% of their area's median income.
Andrew Field of the Illinois Housing Development Authority said the "housing provider" will initiate the application.
"This is a little bit of a change where the housing provider starts it and the tenant will be able to start it in a couple of weeks," Field explained.
An application is not considered complete until the tenant and landlord submit their information. One can apply today.
The eviction moratorium goes until May 29. However, Governor Pritzker could extend it to the end of June.
