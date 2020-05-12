(WAND) - The Illinois Secretary of State has opened three Commercial Drivers License facilities to meet increasing demand being placed on commercial and agricultural enterprises engaged in delivering and producing essential goods.
“The trucking industry plays an extraordinary role in the health and safety of Illinois residents during this difficult time. A shortage of drivers could restrict our food supply, pandemic response efforts, and economic recovery,” said State Senator Andy Manar (D-Bunker Hill), who serves on the Senate Agriculture Committee. “We must make sure that testing and licensing services are available and that facilities can meet the high volume of new drivers with permits who are ready to test.”
Necessary precautions will be taken to protect employees and applicants.
The locations and hours of the facilities open include:
· Springfield Dirksen, 2701 S. Dirksen Pkwy, Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
· Marion, 1905 W. Rendelman St., Tuesday 8 a.m.- 5:30 p.m., Wednesday-Friday 8 a.m. -5 p.m., Saturday 7:30 a.m.-noon
· West Chicago, 120 Powis Rd., Tuesday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
CDL driving tests will be conducted by appointment only and can be scheduled by calling 217-785-3013.
All other CDL transactions will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.