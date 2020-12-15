SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Two new acts join the Illinois State Fair 2021 grandstand lineup.
The Illinois State Fair released their 2021 grandstand lineup Dec. 11 and since have made two new additions.
Joining the opening night acts for Aug. 12, is the band Staind.
Currently made up of Aaron Lewis, Mike Mushok, Johnny April, and Sal Giancarelli, Staind will be performing hits like "It's Been a While" and "Something to Remind You."
Also joining the 2021 schedule will be a trip back to the '90s, with a performance by a collective group of 90's artists.
I Love the 90's Tour featuring Vanilla Ice, Naughty by Nature, Bone Thugs-N- Harmony, All 4 One, Tone Loc, Young MC, and Rob Base will headline the grandstand on Governor's Day.
Performing hits such as "Ice Ice Baby," "O.P.P.," "Crossroads," "I Swear," "Funky Cold Medina," "Bust a Move," and "It Takes Two" will take you back in time on Wednesday, Aug. 18.
This year the fair is also offering premium tickets for the new Blue Ribbon Zone seating area.
The new seating area will include bar stool seating at high-top tables, finger foods served before the concert, and a designated waitstaff at your service throughout the show.
Tickets sales for all shows open Dec. 15 at Ticketmaster.com.
Grandstand tickets will be refundable if COVID-19 prevents the Illinois State Fair from being held.
For the full 2021 Grandstand Lineup, go to the Illinois State Fair website.
