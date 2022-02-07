(WAND) - Illinois State Police announced arrests and charges in multiple expressway shooting incidents.
Charges filed against 20 different people include three first degree murders, involuntary manslaughter, three attempted murders, and more weapons charges.
ISP has significantly ramped up enforcement action on expressways, added more troopers, deployed Air Operations to monitor expressways and give real time information to troopers on the ground.
ISP has also installed automated license plate readers on expressways to provide Special Agents with essential leads and evidence.
“I have directed the Illinois State Police and other agencies to make every possible effort to keep our expressways safe and solve the heinous shootings that spill over from neighborhoods onto the expressway, and these arrests are proof that these efforts are working,” said Gov. JB Pritzker. “We’ve invested in technology and increased forensics capacity to help solve these crimes and focused additional manpower to prevent them in the first place – along with the hundreds of millions of new investments in preventing violence. While much work remains, I look forward to continuing our efforts with our partners to keep our expressways and communities safe.”
“As a result of these investigative efforts and collaboration with our law enforcement partners, and the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office Felony Review Unit, 20 more dangerous individuals will be held accountable for the violence and disruption they have caused on the Chicago area,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly.
There were 24 homicides on Chicago-area expressways in 2021.
Since Oct. 1, 2021, ISP Director Kelly has directed more ISP Troopers from across the state to help with expressway enforcements efforts and increase ISP’s presence on the Chicago area expressways.
In that time, District Chicago has initiated nearly 5000 traffic stops, 232 driving under the influence arrests, 69 firearm recoveries, 133 criminal arrests, and responded to over 4900 crashes.
ISP said suspects often use expressways to escape when they have committed violent crimes, such as aggravated vehicular hijackings in adjacent neighborhoods.
ISP has worked with federal and local law enforcement partners and increased the number of joint details focused on high visibility and anti-violence enforcement efforts.
Recently, the ISP announced the installation of 99 Automated License Plate Readers (ALPRs) on the Dan Ryan expressway with plans to continue to work with the Illinois Department of Transportation and the Chicago Department of Transportation to install an additional 200 ALPRs within the next year.
The state forensic lab completed 71,601 case assignments in 2021.
Beginning in mid-January of 2022, the ISP Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Violent Crimes Fugitive Task Force, and the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office (CCSAO) Felony Review Unit, multiple arrest warrants were obtained, and arrests were made for crimes related to expressway shootings and aggravated fleeing and eluding incidents.
These include:
First-Degree Murder Incident: Jan. 30, 2021 On Jan. 31, 2022, the ISP DCI Zone 1 arrested Darnay Washington, a 31-year-old Chicago man. The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Washington with one count of First-Degree Murder, one count of Armed Robbery, and one count of Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking for his involvement in an expressway shooting, an armed robbery, and a carjacking that occurred on Jan. 30, 2021. ISP District Chicago Troopers responded to the ramp from Division Street to Interstate 90 southbound for a reported expressway shooting and found a 37-year-old Chicago man in a vehicle with life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead on scene. ISP Agents learned Washington was allegedly involved in an armed robbery and an aggravated vehicular hijacking, both of which happened in Chicago about four hours before the deadly expressway shooting. Washington is currently being held at the Cook County Jail with no bond.
Involuntary Manslaughter Incident: Dec. 13, 2021. A person in custody on un-related charges at the Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) who is the suspect in another deadly expressway shooting that occurred on Dec. 13, 2021. The ISP is working with the CCSAO Felony Review Unit and Involuntary Manslaughter charges are authorized and pending.
Attempted Murder Incident: Dec. 15, 2021. On Jan. 31, 2022, Darrell D. Wardington, a 19-year-old Hammond, Indiana man was arrested for Attempted Murder for his alleged involvement in an expressway shooting that happened on Dec. 15, 2021, at 11:23 a.m., on Interstate 94 northbound at 159th Street. ISP District Chicago Troopers responded to a reported expressway shooting and learned a 32-year-old Chicago man sustained non-life-threatening injuries from gunfire. ISP DCI Zone 1 identified Wardington as a suspect. With the assistance of the FBI Violent Crimes Fugitive Task Force, Wardington was taken into custody in Indiana and was subsequently extradited to Illinois. Wardington was held at the Cook County Jail with a bond of $250,000.
First Degree Murder Incident: Dec. 19, 2021. On Jan. 27, 2022, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Antione K. Scott, a 31-year-old Chicago man, with one count of First Degree Murder. Scott was already in custody at the Cook County Jail on an un-related charge. Scott remains in custody with no bond. On Dec. 19, 2021, at approximately 3:21 p.m., ISP District Chicago Troopers responded to Interstate 57 northbound at 159th Street for a reported expressway shooting. Upon arrival, Troopers learned a 35-year-old Chicago man had sustained life-threatening injuries from gunfire and was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The victim later died from his injuries at the hospital. ISP DCI Zone 1 Agents identified Scott as a suspect in the fatal expressway shooting.
In addition to the arrests mentioned above, since October of 2021, ISP DCI Zone 1 Agents arrested the following individuals for their alleged involvement in expressway shootings:
• Armonii M. Russell - Arrested on Nov. 23, 2021, for Attempted Murder
• Deshaun Glover - Arrested on Dec. 3, 2021, for Attempted Murder
• Bradley Plyes - Arrested on October 23, 2021, for Aggravated Discharge of Firearm
• Yanis Larbes - Arrested on Dec. 19, 2021, for Aggravated Discharge of Firearm
• Luis E. Tinejero - Arrested on Oct. 28, 2021, for Reckless Discharge of a Firearm
The following individuals were charged with Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding stemming from pursuits of vehicles on Chicago expressways:
• On Jan. 27, 2022, Travon A. Dailey, a 24-year-old male of Chicago, IL, was arrested for Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding
• On Jan. 28, 2022, Ayanna S. Watkins, a 29-year-old female of Chicago, IL, was arrested for Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding
• On Jan 31, 2022, Richard J. Beck, a 27-year-old male of Chicago, IL, was indicted for Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding
• On Jan. 31, 2022, Deomarte D. Cooper, a 23-year-old male of Harvey, IL, was indicted for Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding
• On Feb. 3, 2022, Neka R. Harden, a 29-year-old female of Chicago, IL, was arrested for Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding
In addition to these arrests, ISP is engaged in fugitive pursuits related to. several incidents including:
Homicide Incident: May 2021. In May of 2021, the ISP District Chicago Troopers were called to a reported homicide that took place on a Chicago expressway. After a complete investigation DCI Zone 1 Agents identified an offender and obtained an arrest warrant for First Degree Murder. The offender is currently not in custody. Due to the circumstances of the fugitive investigation tied to the issuance of the arrest warrant additional details are not currently available.
Armed Robbery: July 2, 2021. On Jan. 26, 2022, ISP DCI Zone 1 obtained an arrest warrant for a suspect involved in an armed robbery which occurred on July 2, 2021.
Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking Incident: Nov. 23, 2021. On Jan. 19, 2022, ISP DCI Zone 1 obtained an arrest warrant for a suspect involved in an aggravated vehicular hijacking incident which occurred on Nov. 23, 2021.
Arrests warrants for Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding have been issued for these individuals:
• Tony L. Clark, a 23-year-old male of Chicago, IL
• Jaharee M. Densmore, a 19-year-old male of Chicago, IL
• Lester L. Larkin, a 31-year-old male of Decatur, IL
