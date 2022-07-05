CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) – In September 2019, ISP received a Clear and Present Danger report on Robert E. Crimo III from the Highland Park Police Department regarding threats he made against his family.
According to ISP no arrests were made in the September 2019 incident and no one, including family, was willing to move forward on a complaint nor did they subsequently provide information on threats or mental health that would have allowed law enforcement to take additional action.
Additionally, no Firearms Restraining Order was filed, nor any order of protection.
Police said at that time of the September 2019 incident, Crimo did not have a FOID card to revoke or a pending FOID application to deny.
Once this determination was made, Illinois State Police involvement with the matter was concluded.
Officials confirm in December of 2019, at the age of 19, Crimo applied for a FOID card. He was under 21 and the application was sponsored by his father.
Therefore, at the time of FOID application review in January of 2020, there was insufficient basis to establish a clear and present danger and deny the FOID application.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.