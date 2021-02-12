DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Older adults who want help filing income taxes can schedule appointments for assistance.
The Decatur-Macon County Senior Center said trained AARP volunteers will be offering assistance at the facility beginning on Feb. 16. To schedule an appointment, a person can call the Senior Center at (217)429-1239.
Appointments can be made for a slot from 8:30 a.m. to noon Monday to Friday.
COVID-19 protection requirements will be observed, officials said, and masking and social distancing will be required.
People with appointments for Tuesday, Feb. 16 should, in case there is inclement weather, call the Senior Center or check the WAND News crawl to be sure the facility is open that day.
Officials said people should bring the following to have taxes done:
- Proof of identification (photo ID) for taxpayer and spouse
- Social Security cards for you, your spouse, and dependents or a Social Security number verification letter issued by the Social Security Administration.
- An Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) assignment letter may be substituted for you, your spouse, and your dependents if you do not have a social security number.
- Birth dates for you, your spouse, and dependents on the tax return.
- Wage and income statements (Form W-2, 1099, W-2G, 1099-R, 1099- Misc., SSA-1099) from all employers and other sources of income.
- Interest and dividend statements from banks and brokerages (Form 1099. 1099-INT, 1099-DIV).
- Supporting documents for itemized deductions, if applicable.
- For Illinois homeowners, a copy of the real estate tax bill.
- A copy of last year's federal and state tax returns, if available.
- Proof of bank account routing and account numbers for direct deposit such as a blank check.
- To prepare a married-filing-joint tax return, both spouses must be present to sign the required forms.
- Total paid to daycare provider and daycare provider's tax identifying number such as their Social Security Number or business Employer Identification Number.
- Form 1095-A, Affordable Health Care Statement if health insurance was purchased through the Health Care Exchange.
For another option, older adults and other age groups who need income tax help can contact the Decatur Public Library to set up appointments. The library is offering tax help through Feb. 18. Click here for more information.
