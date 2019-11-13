SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A bill to cap insulin prices in Illinois has passed the House.
The bill passed with a 100-13-1 vote. The bill will go back to the Senate to concur on changes made in the House.
Senate Bill 667 would set a limit of $100 per month on co-payments for insulin for all patients, no matter what supply they need. It would apply only to commercial insurance plans that Illinois regulates.
"For over a million Illinois residents, insulin is an absolute necessity," said State Sen. Andy Manar (D-Bunker Hill), who sponsors the bill. "Without it, they will die. Pharmaceutical companies are leveraging that fact in order to maximize profits. It's time we hold them accountable."
Illinois would be the second state in the U.S. to cap insulin prices if the bill becomes law.