Decatur, ILL. (WAND)- Decatur Fire Department responded to Archer Daniels Midland Co. plant in Decatur for an ammonia leak.
Employees at ADM detected the leak at the BioProducts facility in Decatur.
Officials said the building was evacuated while the Decatur Fire Department was detecting and fixing the leak.
No one was injured and officials are investigating the cause of the leak.
ADM said they are working to resume operations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.