(WAND) - The Illinois Retail Merchants Association (IRMA) has released a statement after Gov. JB Pritzker announced retailers could face fines if they do not make employees wear face coverings.
Pritzker announced the emergency rule Friday morning.
He said warnings would be given first, but if businesses refuse to comply, they could face a misdemeanor citation and fines of between $75 and $2,500.
“This proposed rule lacks common sense and is a slap in the face to the thousands of retailers who have sacrificed so much during this pandemic while actively supporting ever-changing health and safety guidelines adopted by the state. Indeed, many of the guidelines ultimately adopted by the state were modeled by retailers well before they were implemented by the state,” said Rob Karr, president and CEO of the Illinois Retail Merchants Association.
“If the goal is to put public health above politics, the administration will amend the rule to focus enforcement efforts on individuals who are not complying instead of punishing and attempting to demonize innocent businesses. State officials have for months complained about improper behavior by individuals at parties, parks, and other public places, yet they are specifically exempting individuals from enforcement. The Governor is right – this is a make or break moment for the state. Either the Administration will support the businesses who have been on the front line of this pandemic and focus efforts on the individuals who are not complying with the face covering mandate, or they risk squandering this moment in time.”
