IROQUOIS COUNTY, (WAND)- The Iroquois County Public Health Department has Johnson & Johnson, along with Pfizer and Moderna, COVID-19 Vaccine boosters now available.
Eligible individuals can receive the boosters by appointment Monday-Friday; 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. To schedule an appointment call 815-432-2483.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Illinois Department of Public Health recommend a booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine for individuals in certain populations or in high-risk occupational and institutional settings.
CDC recommends the following groups should receive boosters:
- people 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings
- people aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions
Additionally, the CDC recommends the following groups may be considered for boosters:
- people aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions
- people aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting
At this time, there is no cost for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Pregnant/breastfeeding individuals will need to bring written documentation from their Physician to receive the vaccine.
Anyone receiving the booster should bring their COVID-19 vaccine card to the appointment.
Patients will be required to wear a face covering, practice social distancing, and plan to allow at least 15 minutes for observation after the vaccination.
