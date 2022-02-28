SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - With convoys expected to make their way through Illinois, state police are reminding people of traffic congestion.
Illinois State Police said these convoy protests are moving across the country and will be moving through Illinois in the coming days. Along with congestion, drivers are reminded to pay close attention to their surroundings, obey traffic laws and share the roadways.
“Illinois State Troopers are dedicated to ensuring the motoring public is safe, including those traveling through Illinois as part of a peaceful protest,” stated ISP Division of Patrol Colonel Margret McGreal. “We are in contact with organizers and anticipate the convoys will enter Illinois and are able to travel safely along with other motorists on our roadways. We would like to remind the public that if we all work together, obeying traffic laws and sharing the roadways, everyone can make it to their destination safely. We are hopeful those traveling in the convoys have safety in mind and will be cognizant of traffic laws.”
