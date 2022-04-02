CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A double homicide suspect led police on a chase and pointed gun at trooper, according to Illinois State Police.
On Saturday at 11:14 a.m. the Illinois State Police Collinsville Communication Center shared information through the Illinois State Police Emergency Radio Network about a wanted double homicide suspect out of Madison County from the Collinsville area.
According to Illinois State Police, shortly after 1:00 p.m. local law enforcement located the suspect vehicle northbound on IL Rt. 127 near Hillsboro. A police pursuit ensued after officers attempted to stop it.
Illinois State Police Troopers joined in attempting to stop the driver.
The pursuit crossed IL Rt. 16 then north onto US Rt. 51.
After becoming partially disabled, ISP said the suspect vehicle came to a stop on US Rt. 51 just north of Pana at 1:53 p.m.
Troopers said the driver of the vehicle exited and point a firearm in the direction of an ISP Trooper.
ISP said the ISP Trooper discharged their duty weapon in the direction of the suspect. The suspect was taken to a regional hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries. The cause and nature of those injuries is under investigation
No law enforcement officers were injured.
The ISP Trooper who discharged their weapon is a 26-year veteran for the Illinois State Police.
In accordance with the Police and Community Relations Improvement Act (50 ILCS 727) and the Illinois State Police Law (20 ILCS 2605), Special Agents of the Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigation are investigating these events. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the double homicide in the Collinsville area.
The investigation is open and ongoing, and all evidence and facts will be submitted for review upon completion of the investigation to the Christian County State’s Attorney's Office.
No additional information is available at this time.
