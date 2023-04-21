NEOGA, Ill. (WAND) – Illinois State Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a suspect involved in a domestic incident.
According to ISP, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department responded to a domestic incident in the 400 block of County Road 600 N in rural Neoga, IL. at approximately 12:08 p.m.
Police say the suspect, 51-year-old James M. Walthers of Neoga, IL., left the scene on foot prior to the officers’ arrival.
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department requested the assistance of the Illinois State Police in the search for Walthers.
Numerous ISP and Cumberland County officers were deployed in an effort to locate Walthers but were unsuccessful.
Police report the victim of the domestic incident was treated for minor injuries at the scene by emergency service personnel.
This is believed to be an isolated domestic incident.
This is an open and ongoing investigation. There is no further information at this time.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Walthers can call ISP DuQuoin Communications at 618-542-2171 Ext.1205. Witnesses can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.