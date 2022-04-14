NORMAL, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois State University employees' union bargaining committee announced a tentative deal has been reached with the school to avoid a strike.
Instead of a planned strike, AFSCME Local 1110 members said they will now have a ratification meeting. Partners agreed to not release details of the contract to the public until they are presented to membership at the ratification meeting.
A union statement said the tentative agreement "advances the goals the union has been trying so hard to achieve at the bargaining table."
“The determination and unity of these dedicated ISU employees has resulted in a tentative agreement that will make ISU not only a good place to learn, but a better place to work,” said Council 31 Executive Director Roberta Lynch. “That’s the power of collective bargaining for the greater good.”
The Local 1110 union represents over 300 buildings, grounds and food services employees at the university.
The negotiations leading to this agreement followed the expiration of the previous union contract in June 2021. The union filed a strike notice with the state Educational Labor Relations Board on April 7 after members voted with 96 percent in favor of a strike.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.