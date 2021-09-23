NORMAL, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State University's president shared a heartfelt message after investigators identified a body found in early September as missing graduate student Jelani Day.
President Terri Goss Kinzy said Day had an impact at ISU after joining his graduate program in the summer of 2021. She said he is remembered as "kind, intelligent and caring."
"Together, we mourn his loss," Kinzy said in a latter to students, faculty and staff. "His family and friends and foremost in our thoughts during this difficult time and we extend our deepest condolences."
Details about how the campus community will come together to celebrate Jelani's life and honor his memory will be released at a later date, Kinzy added.
Students needing support are asked to contact Student Counseling Services by visiting their website or calling (309)438-3655. Faculty and staff who need support should seek services provided by the Employee Assistance Program offered by ISU Human Resources.
"I want to thank everyone who assisted with raising awareness of Jelani’s disappearance, whether through social media, participating in searches, distributing missing person flyers and posters, sharing with family and friends, or attending the Night of Support hosted by Illinois State’s Multicultural Center. Today, and in the coming days, it is important that we come together as a community as we offer our support to Jelani’s family and each other.
"Let us remember to take care of one another, check in on one another, and convey our feelings of love or loss to those close to us."
