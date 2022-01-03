JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Jacksonville school district superintendent announced updates at the start of 2022 for student quarantines and mental health days, which are now allowed by state law.
According to an email to WAND News from Steve Ptacek, pre-K to 12 schools are not covered in updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, which shorten the isolation/quarantine times for people without symptoms to five days.
"Basically, nothing has changed for schools," Ptacek said. "We are hoping a new guidance document will be released soon and that it might update schools to the new, shortened isolation and exclusion periods for those without symptoms. I will let you know when the new guidance document has been released, even if there are no changes."
A new state law allows students to use up to five mental health days per school year. This law was set up to give students support they might need, but Ptacek warns these should not be viewed as just "days off."
"Per the law, after a second day is used, the student may be referred to the school counselor, school social worker, or an outside agency, depending upon what we feel the needed support should be," he said.
Finally, Ptacek discussed a plan for upcoming School Improvement (SIP) Day times. He said the day scheduled on Wednesday, Feb. 16 has been moved to Friday, Jan. 14. On that date, the Morgan County Health Department will give staff the chance to get a booster shot.
The superintendent added the district will use its regular half day SIP Day schedule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.