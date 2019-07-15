PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) - The defense continued arguing its case in the sentencing of Brendt Christensen.
First called was Stuart Inman, superintendent of the Livingston County Jail.
Christensen was kept there September 2017 through this past May. Christensen was then moved to Peoria to face trial.
The defense starter by asking Supt. Inman on the jail’s policies. He said the jail had three penalties of offenses, based on severity. Inman also said he only ever acted with Christensen personally twice: once on a WiFi complaint, and another after Christensen had too many books in his cell, which Inman said was a fire hazard.
However, one incident involving Christensen at the jail became a point of contention between the defense and prosecution. In April 2018, Christensen was one of several detainees written up for using what’s called a “stinger,” a wire placed into an electrical outlet meant to heat up food or water placed on it.
During questioning, the defense highlighted though written up, Christensen was never punished, even though others were. They also highlighter other than this, Christensen was never written up.
But the prosecution argued Christensen still technically broke the rules, because he stood and blocked a window to try to hide the “stinger” from jail officers. They also claimed Christensen never broke the rules because he wanted to stay on his best behavior leading up to a death penalty trial.
They also pointed out breaking the rules meant Christensen would lose privileges including television, books and special food days for detainees.
The prosecution asked Supt. Inman it the living situation at the Livingston County Jail was “pretty good” compared to the other jails in Illinois. Inman answered, “Yes.”
The defense countered that other detainees also faced trials, but they still broke the rules and were punished anyway - something, they highlighted again, Christensen never did.
The court is recessed until 1:15 p.m.. The judge said three witnesses are expected to testify. One of them could be Christensen’s mother.