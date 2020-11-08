(WAND/NBC) - Longtime "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek, adored by generations of trivia mavens who instinctively shout out questions to answers, died on Sunday following his battle with cancer.
The official "Jeopardy!" Twitter account confirmed the news. He was 80.
Trebek stunned fans of the high-minded game show last year, announcing he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.
