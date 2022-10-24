EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Jersey Mike's Subs is opening in Effingham Wednesday.
It will open at 1000 W. Fayette Ave. Franchise owner Michael Lanman will hold a grand opening and fundraiser from Wednesday, October 26 to Sunday, October 30 to support Effingham High School Athletics & St. Anthony High School Athletics.
Customers who receive a special fundraising coupon distributed before the opening can make a minimum $2 contribution to Effingham High School Athletics or St. Anthony High School Athletics in exchange for a regular sub. Customers must have a coupon to be eligible.
Guests can place orders in-store or for pickup through the website or through the Jersey Mike’s app. Delivery is available in most areas through the Jersey Mike’s app or through third-party delivery partners. Curbside pickup is available for orders placed in Jersey Mike’s app.
The restaurant is also still hiring. You can apply at alex@ajsfood.net.
The restaurant’s hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week. You can contact this location directly at 217-790-4116.
