ILLINOIS (WAND)- Secretary of State Jesse White announced a new program to provide individuals with a state ID card upon release from prison.
The State ID Program for Returning Residents is modeled after the successful ID program that the Michigan Departments of State and Corrections launched in June of 2020.
Joined by the Office of the First Lady MK Pritzker and Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton, Secretary White’s Office, and Illinois Department of Corrections, White launched a pilot in December 2020 to explore how the program would work across state agencies.
An expanded pilot program was launched in April 2021 to streamline the process, and to date, it has been rolled out to 18 IDOC facilities.
“The State ID Program for Returning Residents gives people who have served their time in prison a necessary tool as they reenter their communities,” said Secretary White. “A state ID card is essential to transition back into society.”
According to Secretary White’s Office, the program is expected to serve 27 IDOC facilities by April 2022, and as of October 2021, 346 state ID cards have been processed.
“A successful justice system is one that makes sure those who leave it are equipped to make the most of their second chance,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “A job opportunity, a roof over your head, stability – these fundamentals are so much easier to secure with a state ID card in hand. I applaud my incredible wife, First Lady MK Pritzker, Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton, and Secretary of State Jesse White for their work to ensure returning residents have what they need to put their best foot forward.”
“In many of my conversations with women impacted by the justice system, one major barrier to reentry was shared time and time again: obtaining a state ID card post-release,” said First Lady Pritzker. “I am so proud of the months of interagency collaboration that was poured into developing a program to better support returning residents and better their chances at success upon reentry. It is important that the work we do centers the voices of those with lived experience, and this program is an example of just that.”
Newly released individuals will work with the IDOC to gather and maintain vital documents in order to obtain their state ID.
The IDOC then uses specific equipment and methods required by the Secretary of State’s Office to photograph the applicant and electronically transmits the applicant’s documentation, photo and signature to the Secretary of State’s Office using a secure file transfer system mailbox.
Once all documentation and eligibility requirements are met, the Secretary of State’s Office processes the request and sends the state ID to IDOC headquarters for distribution to the corresponding facility before presenting the state ID card to the individual upon release.
“For many, like myself, who are away for many years, vital documents that are required to get a state ID are lost or misplaced,” said Maria Garza, who was released on Mandatory Supervised Release (MSR) from Logan Correctional Center in June. “Obtaining these documents after release can take weeks of running back and forth from agency to agency. It becomes a disheartening and hopeless experience for many. I am thankful to receive the assistance of counselors and clinical service department staff at Logan Correctional Center with securing the necessary vital documents needed prior to my release.”
According to state law, there is no charge for a state ID card for a person being released from prison.
