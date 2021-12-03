DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Richland Community College is having success placing entry level workers into the local manufacturing sector through its Industrial Job Skills Training Program.
John Oliver, RCC Dean of Workforce Development, tells WAND News employers are looking for employees with three basic skills. Show up every day, read a tape measure and pass a drug test.
Oliver says the 10 week program gives workers the basic skills they need and works to make sure students can pass drug tests. Any student not passing the schools drug test is removed from the program.
“When the employers come here today (to conduct job interviews) they know the people they’re talking to would walk in and pass their drug test today,” Oliver said.
Anyone interested in participating in the training program, which is free should go to:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.