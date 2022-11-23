SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Jobs increased in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas from October 2021 to October 2022 according to data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Illinois Department of Employment Security.
“Job growth in every corner of the state has remained consistently strong for more than a year and a half,” said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. “Employers and jobseekers alike are encouraged to take advantage of the employment services IDES has to offer to participate in the expanding labor market.”
The unemployment rate decreased in twelve metro areas, increased in one area, and remained unchanged in one.
Industries that saw job growth in most areas included: Manufacturing and Leisure and Hospitality, Mining and Construction and Other Services, Education and Health Services, Wholesale Trade, Transportation, Warehousing and Utilities, and Professional and Business Services and Government.
The total number of nonfarm jobs in the Decatur metro increased by 900 compared to one year ago. Springfield's nonfarm jobs increased by 2,500. Champaign-Urbana had a modest increase of 500 jobs.
The release from IDES noted that data contained in the metro area employment numbers are not seasonally adjusted, and therefore are subject to seasonal fluctuations due to factors such as changes in weather, harvests, major holidays, and school schedules.
