DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – There is a new name in the race for President in 2020. Kayne West announced on Twitter that he is running for President.
“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future,” he said on Twitter. “I am running for president of the United States”
The artist made the post just before 8:00, and in just 30 minutes the tweet had over 175,000 like and more than 109,000 retweets.
Shortly after the announcement, Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted his support in response.
