DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -Ken's Aquarium and Pet Supply in Decatur is closing until further notice after the owner tested positive for COVID-19.
A Facebook post from the business, located at 730 E. Cerro Gordo St., said the owner, who is immune compromised, is still dealing with the effects of the virus after taking time to recoup. The family-operated business then decided to close down for a while.
Ken's is selling off the rest of its live animals, the post said.
"Sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused, but we’ve been putting a lot of thought into this before posting and this is just the best option for us at this time," the post said. "I’ll be posting some of the animals we have left if anyone has any interest and helping those guys find some new homes."
Click here to visit the business Facebook page, where animal postings may be found at a later time.
