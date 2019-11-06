ILLINOIS (WAND) - Kent Gray announced his candidacy for the 15th Congressional seat of Illinois.
Congressman John Shimkus announced earlier this year he will retire after finishing his current term.
Gray served on the senior staff of the 2015-2016 Trump for President primary campaign. He was the Illinois/Missouri State Director. He also worked for the White House for two and a half years planning event and travel logistics for President Trump and Vice President Pence.
Most recently he served as a senior White House appointee in the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
"I am solidly Pro Trump, Pro Gun, Pro Life and Pro Wall", said Gray.
Gray added, "President Trump needs reliable supporters in Congress to help him accomplish his agenda. I want the President to know that the 15th District of Illinois embraces his successes with the U.S. economy, honest trade, tax cuts, immigration management, judicial appointments and protecting the Second Amendment. The 15th District is overwhelmingly supportive of Donald Trump. My existing relationships with numerous Congressmen, Senators and Administration officials will allow me to hit the ground running for District residents."
Gray previously worked for the Bush White House, the Illinois Republican State Senate and as a lawyer in private practice. He served 18 years as an elected Community College Trustee. Gray received his law degree from SLU, his MBA from U of I-Springfield and completed his undergraduate degree at Loyola University.