DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Macon man who admitted to kidnapping a person at a convenience store has been sentence to prison.
The investigation began after authorities responded on Jan. 20, 2021 to P&V QuickStop for an alleged assault, abduction, kidnapping and theft from which the suspect fled. According to Blue Mound police, the victim was able to escape to the Moweaqua Police Department, where they filed a report.
Aaron Hand, 33, was arrested in Plainfield, Ind., by Indiana State Police. He had been identified as an employee of the P&V store.
Hand was transported to Macon County, where he later entered a guilty plea to a charge of aggravated kidnapping. Other charges against him were dropped, with those counts including unlawful vehicular invasion, kidnapping, theft, aggravated unlawful restraint, aggravated battery and unlawful restraint.
Hand was sentenced in Macon County to 14 years in prison. That term must be followed by three years of parole.
The sentence must be served at 85 percent, and court records said Hand was credited for time served from Jan. 21, 2021 to Jan. 19, 2022.
