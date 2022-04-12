(WAND) - Krispy Kreme is looking to help lessen the pain people feel at the pump through a weekly promotion.
The company called the offering a "strategic doughnut reserve." Beginning April 13, the company will price a dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts at the U.S. national average for a gallon of regular gas. The gas price on Monday of each week during the promotion will be used, with the sale running through May 4.
The sale will be active at participating U.S. shops.
“While Americans deal with the rising PPG – price per gallon – of gasoline, we’re lowering our PPOG – price per Original Glaze,” said Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena. “Inflation and high gasoline prices are serious and forcing families to make tough tradeoffs. We know that despite the high gas prices people have to be out and about anyway. So, for the next several Wednesdays, we hope providing a little doughnut deflation will allow them to share some smiles during a difficult time. A dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts for the price of a gallon of gas will help our fans make midweek a little sweeter for their friends and family.”
Krispy Kreme plans to alert customers to the price on social media platforms and on the company website.
Guests can buy up to two dozen doughnuts, each at the price of a gallon of gas, during the promotion. The sale is available through the drive-thru and pick-up by ordering online and through the Krispy Kreme app.
