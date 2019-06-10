(WAND) – Kroger is recalling select berries because of possible hepatitis A contamination.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says the recall involves Private Selection Frozen Triple Berry Medley (48 oz), Private Selection Frozen Triple Berry Medley (16 oz) and Private Selection Frozen Blackberries (16 oz). Each of those products is manufactured by Townsend Farms.
A sample of the berries tested positive for hepatitis A contamination, the FDA says. There are no customer illnesses confirmed at this time.
Exposure to the hepatitis A virus can lead to a contagious liver disease. Symptoms can be mild to serious and can last as long as several months. An infected person typically becomes ill between 15 and 50 days after they are exposed. According to an FDA press release, symptoms can include fatigue, abdominal pain, jaundice, abnormal liver tests, dark urine and pale stool.
“Hepatitis A vaccination can prevent illness if given within two weeks of exposure to a contaminated food,” the release said. “In rare cases, particularly (when it involves) consumers who have a pre-existing severe illness or are immune compromised, Hepatitis A infection can progress to liver failure.”
People who ate the berries named in the recall are asked to speak with a doctor or local health department to see if they need a vaccination.