LA GRANGE, Ill. (WAND) - A La Grange man set an Illinois state record when he caught a 7 pound smallmouth bass last week.
Joseph Capilupo caught the fish at 10:50 p.m. on Oct. 14 on the Lake Michigan shoreline north of the Shedd Aquarium and south of DuSable Harbor.
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said Capilupo reeled in the record-sized bass using a pole and line. The bass was initially measured at 21.5 inches in length, with preliminary weights of 7 pounds and 1 ounce and 6 pounds, 15 ounces.
The next morning, Capilupo brought the smallmouth bass to Henry's Sports & Bait Shop Inc. in Chicago where it was weighed with their certified scale. The bass weighed in at 7 pounds 3 ounces, 22.25 inches in length and 16.5 inches in girth.
Lake Michigan Program Manager Vic Santucci arrived later and confirmed the state record.