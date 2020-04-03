DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Lake Decatur will remain open to the public, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
The lake will be open for recreation use as boaters and fishermen can easily maintain proper social distancing.
All boat ramps, public and private docks will be open.
Boaters, fishermen and others are reminded to stay at least 6 feet apart from other people and not congregate in groups of more than 10.
Boating is free of charge until the COVID-19 situation has subsided.
The City will mail this year's boat and dock bills to previous customers and begin enforcing boat and dock permit fees and related requirements.
The Nelson Park boat ramps are open.
City-owned boat ramps at N. Country Club Road and E. Lost Bridge Road will be open later this month as the water level of Lake Decatur is increased to the full summer level around May 1 each year.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have determined that COVID-19 is not a threat to the nation's drinking water supply.
The City uses two highly effective disinfection products (chlorine dioxide and chlorine) at the South Water Treatment Plant to inactivate pathogens such as COVID-19.