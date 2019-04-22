DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Phil Gehrken doesn't regret the call — just what happened afterward.
"When something like this happens, there needs to be an advocate on both sides immediately," he said.
On April 10, Gehrken called police after finding three kids under 5 years old home alone in one of his properties. Decatur Police notified DCFS and charged the children's mother, 28-year-old Precious Pearson, with endangerment.
At the time, officers said Pearson claimed to have left the kids in the care of an uncle when she ran out to get food. DCFS took custody of those three kids and an 8-year-old who was not home at the time.
"[I called out of] straight concern for the safety of the kids — not who was right, who was wrong," Gehrken said.
Gehrken says many of the issues that he saw at the time, including a lack of food or beds for the kids, have been rectified.
He also says the foster home where the kids where placed has made excuses for Pearson to not talk to her kids.
Neither Pearson nor DCFS could be reached for comment Monday evening.
Gehrken says Pearson is a model tenant and only made a mistake — a mistake he says shouldn't cost her, her family.
"I have no skin in the game," he said. "I have no children in the fight...but there needs to be some transparency [from DCFS]."