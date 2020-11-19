DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A negative COVID-19 is not free pass, according to Illinois' top health official, Dr. Ngozi Ezike.
Usually, the upcoming holidays call for large gatherings, but doing so this year could be risky. Georgia Tech created a map that showcases how much of a risk public or private gatherings are. It depends on the number of attendees.
As of Thursday, Macon County showed a 78% chance of catching COVID-19 if 25 people are a room. Illinois health officials would says that's too many people in gatherings, especially when Tier 3 mitigations begin Friday.
"This Thanksgiving holiday has to be celebrated like none other," Ezike said.
Statistics from the Georgia Tech's COVID-19 risk map showed having more than a dozen people increases the chance of contracting the virus. Dr. Ezike said she fears cases ad hospitalizations will spike in the following weeks.
"I don't want anyone to look back and say 'if only we didn't have people over for Thanksgiving,'" Ezike said.
If one still plans on traveling for Thanksgiving, the CDC suggests checking travel restrictions, getting a flu shot and getting extra sanitation supplies.
