(WAND WEATHER) - One more hot and humid day for Central Illinois before we cool down.
Today is the last full day of summer and it'll feel like with highs well into the 80s. With high humidity, it'll feel even warmer.
While a few showers and isolated storms are possible this morning, we'll see a better chance of showers and storms this afternoon into early tonight.
A few of those storms to the east may be on the strong to severe side.
Much cooler weather moves in tonight through Friday.
Highs Thursday will be in the 60s to around 70° with lows Thursday night in the 40s.
Friday's highs will only be in the mid-60s with a few showers.
It'll warm up again this weekend into the mid-to-upper-70s.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.