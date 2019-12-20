DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – After a bitter impeachment fight, a bipartisan effort in Congress has resulted in the House passage of the USMCA trade agreement.
“We’re going to show the American people that we can do something in a bipartisan way that will benefit our farmers, our manufacturers and put a deal in place with our two great trading partners Canada and Mexico that will last for generations,” Congressman Rodney Davis (R-Illinois) told WAND's Doug Wolfe.
Illinois Congressman Darin LaHood (R-Illinois) spoke on the House floor in favor of the USMCA, which would replace NAFTA as the trade deal over Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.
“Let’s call this what it is. It’s a win for our farmers, a win for our manufacturers, it’s a win for our workers,” said LaHood of Peoria. “Forty-percent of the products we grow, produce or manufacture in Illinois go to Canada or Mexico. This helps with that.”
The USMCA passed in the House on a 385-41 vote. It is now pending in the Senate, where action is expected in early 2020.