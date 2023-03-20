DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Millikin University is planning on making some reductions in staff.
Last month, a representative from the university gave this statement to WAND News:
"Millikin, like most small, private colleges throughout the country, has felt the effects of the pandemic, coupled with increased expenses, and changing demographics. Faculty and staff reductions will be necessary for the coming fiscal year as we work towards a plan for the long-term health and viability of the University. Millikin is making a strong priority to protect viable academic programs and faculty and staff positions. At this time, no final decisions have been made. Notices for the individuals affected will go out at the end of March. Millikin will also be closely reviewing operating expenses, as well as any other options for expense reduction and revenue increases."
WAND News reached out again on March 20 to learn more specifics about the staffing situation.
A representative said that fifteen layoffs will take place. Tenure and non-tenure track faculty members laid off will receive 10-month terminal contracts while those in administrative and staff positions will receive a 90-day notice.
Millikin's full statement can be found below:
"The majority of the reductions will be made through a combination of open vacancies and retirements, and one-year contracts that will not be renewed. Fifteen layoffs are included, with several of those being part-time or reduced hours. All tenured and tenure-track faculty members laid-off will receive 10-month terminal contracts, and those affected by administrative and staff reductions will receive a 90-day notice to assist in planning and seeking alternative employment. All affected employees and their dependents will continue to receive tuition waivers through May 2027."
