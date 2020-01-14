CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held this afternoon for the new Total Spectrum Learning Center.
The new learning center is specifically for individuals with autism.
"This has been my dream to open a center where we can have all of the collaborations with speech, Applied Behavior Analysis, OT and kind of bring it all together and help kids with school," said clinic manager Ashley Warren.
They reach out to kids anywhere from 2 to 22 years old.
"We really want to add services for adults in the near future," said Warren.
One thing that sets the center apart in Champaign is helping kids on the older end. Additionally, they want to focus on how to deal with mental health and get parents involved as well.
For more information, visit this link.