LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - Lincoln College is set to close after 157 years, officials announced.
The school notified the Illinois Board of Higher Education and Higher Learning Commission that the permanent closure will be effective May 13, 2022. Its Board of Trustees voted to cease all academic programming when the spring semester concludes.
According to a press release, Lincoln College went through difficult times during the COVID-19 pandemic. The situation hurt recruitment and fundraising efforts, sporting events and other campus life activities.
"The economic burdens initiated by the pandemic required large investments in technology and campus safety measures, as well as a significant drop in enrollment with students choosing to postpone college or take a leave of absence, which impacted the institution’s financial position," the release added.
Admissions activities and access to institutional data were both hurt by a December 2021 cyberattack. Leaders said attack created an "unclear picture" of fall 2022 enrollment projects. All systems the school needed for recruitment, retention and fundraising efforts became inoperable.
Even though there was no personal identifying information exposed, the system's projections, once fully reported in March, showed significant enrollment shortfalls. To sustain Lincoln College beyond the current semester, leaders said a "transformational donation or partnership" would be needed.
“Lincoln College has been serving students from across the globe for more than 157 years,” said David Gerlach, president of Lincoln College. “The loss of history, careers, and a community of students and alumni is immense.”
The following statement was released Wednesday night by State Sen. Sally Turner (R-Beason) and State Rep. Tim Butler (R-Springfield):
“Today’s unexpected and sudden closure announcement is devastating news for our local community. We both have had close family and friends who attended and graduated from Lincoln College, so we know just how special Lincoln is to its students and alumni.
“For more than 150 years, the namesake college of our 16th President has served as a higher educational pillar for central Illinois. It is painful to think that this historic institution will no longer be a part of our region.
“Our hearts go out to all of the lives that have been abruptly disrupted by this announcement. We promise to do everything within our power to help with the transition process for the students, faculty members, and staff impacted by the closure.”
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.