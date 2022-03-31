LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - The overall mood on Lincoln College's campus reflected Thursday's weather - gloomy.
On Wednesday, the college announced it would close at the end of the semester. The news came as a shock to staff and students. Jessica Renfro, a junior from Lovington, said no one was expecting the announcement.
"I was really shocked at first, but I was upset at the end of it because I'm a junior here and this place has become my home and it's been the best three years of my life," she said.
Students told WAND News on Wednesday, they gathered in the gymnasium as President Dr. David Gerlach told students the college would close for good. Many students left worried as to what they will do next.
Dayquan Dawson, a freshmen from Chicago, has plans to be an astro-engineer. He said he's created a support system at Lincoln College, so leaving it is going to be tough.
"I was working really hard. I was expecting to be here with all of these people. I don't know, this may be our last time together in the same space," Dawson said.
Dawson, along with other students on Thursday marched to Gerlach's office seeking answers about the closure. Many asked if the president knew about the closure before Wednesday's announcement.
Gerlach told students for the past two weeks, he was crunching the numbers to see if there was a possibility of staying open. He also explained he's reached out to see if someone would be willing to invest in the college.
"It's a multi-million dollar problem," he told students. "We've run as far as we can, and if you raised $70,000 on a GoFundMe campaign, it's not enough."
For Miguel Reyes, a senior, he told WAND News he's disappointed to learn of the closure. He is from Puerto Rico and came to the U.S. to study and play volleyball at Lincoln College. Lincoln College has been in home over the past five years.
"I've been here for five years and it's hard seeing everything unfolding. We are hoping for a miracle if someone wants to buy the school, it would be so amazing," Reyes said.
Students who need to access their transcripts to transfer can click here.
WAND News reached out to City of Lincoln Mayor Tracy Welch to comment about the closure. He said he learned of the decision on Wednesday and was shocked, adding he did not get advance notice.
Welch addressed some of the concerns people associated with Lincoln College have.
"Our hearts go out to all of those people that have been impacted," Welch said. "We now have a situation where those individuals will be seeking some employment opportunities. The students are probably wondering what's next for them on their education path. We're doing our best to work with our peers at the state and local level to work through some of those questions."
