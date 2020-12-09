SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Lincoln Land Community College will resume short-term, hands-on career training in January.
Truck driver training will start up Jan. 4 with four-week daytime and six-week nighttime sections available.
HVAC courses will also be available starting Jan. 4.
Welding and automotive technology programs are scheduled to begin on Jan. 11, and the LLCC aviation mechanics program will begin its 18-month long course on Jan. 6.
Students can earn short-term certificates in these fields leading directly to employment, with no general education classes required, or take additional courses to earn degrees.
These programs are located in the Workforce Careers Center on the LLCC campus and the Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport.
"Our programs are currently operating with small-group, in-person labs and live, interactive online lectures," says Nancy Sweet, dean of applied and emerging technologies.
"As COVID-19 mitigations are reduced, we will move back to both in-person labs and lectures. LLCC is committed to offering quality career and workforce programs, even in a pandemic."
