SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — In honor of its namesake, the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum will be throwing a birthday party.
Admission will be free on February 11 and 12.
The two day event will feature a read-a-thon, dance demonstrations from Lincoln's era, and visits from actors and interpreters portraying the president.
“It’s been a tradition to offer free admission on Lincoln’s birthday. We’re delighted to expand to two free days this year!” said Christina Shutt, executive director of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum. “It’s a birthday gift everyone can share in.”
More information about ALPLM events can be found at PresidentLincoln.illinois.gov.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.