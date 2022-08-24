LITCHFIELD, Ill. (WAND)-A Litchfield ambulance was enroute to assist with a medical call when they became involved in a wreck and rolled their vehicle on its roof.
According to the Litchfield Fire Department Ambulance, at approximately 12:46 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, Ambulance 817 responded from the Westside Fire Station northbound on Old Route 66 to assist Ambulance 816 on medical call.
Officials said as Ambulance 817 approached the intersection of Sargent Street with lights and siren activated, it collided with a passenger car which caused the Ambulance to overturn landing on its roof in the parking lot on the northwest corner of the intersection coming to rest on a unoccupied parked vehicle.
Both Firefighter Paramedics in the Ambulance were able to self extricate, notifying County dispatch they were involved in an accident requesting assistance, and immediately began to treat the driver of the passenger vehicle.
Authorities report there was no patient in the Ambulance 817 at the time of the collision.
The driver of the passenger vehicle was extricated by additional personnel and apparatus arriving on the scene and was transported by Gillespie Benld Area Ambulance, who was requested for mutual aid, to St Francis Hospital.
Both Litchfield Firefighter Paramedics involved in the accident were transported to St Francis Hospital to be evaluated and treated for minor injuries, officials say both have since been released.
Illinois State Police District 18 is handling and investigating the cause of the accident.
Other agencies on scene included Litchfield Police, Illinois State Police, Illinois Secretary of State Police, and Gillespie Benld Ambulance.
